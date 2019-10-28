Person arrested after high-speed chase in Lake Hallie

One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Lake Hallie.

Lake Hallie Police Department says 28-year-old Brandolyn Charles was arrested after a high speed chase took place Saturday, Oct. 26 around 11:48 p.m.

Officials say dispatch received a call that a female was acting irrational and appeared to be under the influence of drugs in the Wal-Mart parking lot. When officers attempted to speak with Charles, she drove off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot and west on County Highway OO.

Law enforcement deployed road spikes at Highway 124 and Woodward Avenue. Charles managed to evade them but eventually lost control of the vehicle. She fled on foot but officers were able to catch up with her and handcuff her.

