Person arrested after police chase, wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault

Officials say a person who was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault has been taken into custody after a police chase.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. Marshalls and other law enforcement were in the pursuit of a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault. Information was given to them that the suspect also threatened to kill police.

Officials say the vehicle was going the wrong way on Highway 36 in Washington County, MN when it entered St. Croix County. The vehicle reached speeds of 70 miles per hour and eventually hit a disabled vehicle on the east shoulder of State Highway 35 and went into the ditch. The disabled vehicle was unoccupied.

Jeff Klatt, Field Services Captain of St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, says the suspect was taken into custody and transported to Regions Hospital.

Law enforcement says they are investigating any criminal acts done by the suspect in Wisconsin and State Patrol is investigating the crash.

