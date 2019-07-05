Person broke into Menomonie gas station, stole cigarettes and lighters

Menomonie Police Department is looking for a person in relation to a gas store burglary.

According to officials, a white male wearing blue jeans, black Carhartt hat, black Carhartt long sleeve shirt and a white cloth over his face broke the door of the BP Gas Station on 9th Street East in Menomonie and stole several cases of cigarettes and some lighters.

It happened Thursday around 1 a.m.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, you can call 715-232-1283 and ref. case M19-6861. You can also report anonymously (and online) through the Dunn County Crime Stoppers Inc.

