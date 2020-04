One person is taken to the hospital after firefighters say he or she was hit by a train.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 in the area of 27th and Farnam Street in La Crosse.

The person's name and condition aren't being released.

The La Crosse Fire Department says the incident is still under investigation.

The train crossing at 27th and Farnam was closed while crews were on the scene.