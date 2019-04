One person was killed after a crash today in Dunn County.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 10 Wednesday morning along 380th Avenue, just south-west of the City of Menomonie.

The sheriff's office says an initial investigation showed the driver of an SUV misjudged a bend in the road and then struck a large tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.