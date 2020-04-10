Person pronounced dead at the scene in Trempealeau County crash

Law enforcement says a person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Trempealeau County crash that happened Friday at 6:28 a.m.

Treampealeau County Sheriff's Office says the names will be released after next of kin have been notified. Investigation shows a shuttle bus carrying four people was traveling north on State Road 93 when another vehicle crossed the center line and hit the bus head on.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.