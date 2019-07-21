Crews respond to kayaker in distress on Eau Claire River

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded for a person in distress operating a kayak in the Eau Claire River.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

One person was rescued near the south bank of the river between the S-Bridge and Boyd Park by a crew of Eau Claire Firefighters and Police Officers. According to police, the person brought to safety is male.

The kayak was recovered by an Eau Claire Fire Department boat.

An Eau Claire Fire Department ambulance was also on scene, however, medical treatment was not required.

Conditions in the river are always unpredictable and numerous hazards exist.