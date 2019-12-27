Man taken into custody after high speed chase in Clark County

One person is taken into custody after a high speed chase through Clark County Friday.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says this started just before 12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10.

Deputies say the driver, identified only as a 56-year-old man from Lombard, Illinois, had a medical condition.

He proceeded to drive away from deputies, traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

The suspect drove through the City of Neillsville, before pulling over after his tires were deflated by spike strips.

However, after about 10 minutes of being pulled over, deputies say the driver tried to drive away again before eventually being taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The investigation is ongoing.

