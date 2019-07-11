Pet health during summer festivities and heat

Summer events are underway and the Eau Claire County Humane Association wants to remind everyone of different ways to protect your pet during these hot months.

ECCHA says it is not recommended to take pets to local fairs or big events. It can be stressful for animals with the heat and noise, do not bring them along, or leave them in the car. It only takes 10 minutes for animals to begin to suffer from the heat inside a locked car.

ECCHA provides resources for pet sitters, doggy daycare and heat related tips.

If you have any questions about your pet’s health during the warmer months, you can contact the shelter as 715-839-4747

