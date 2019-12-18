Petting store puppies could make people sick, CDC says

Updated: Wed 11:36 AM, Dec 18, 2019

(CNN) - Playing with puppies at the pet store could give someone food poisoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pet store puppies may be linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infection that's resistant to multiple drugs. (Source: CNN/HLN)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linked an outbreak of campylobacter to puppies.

It's a type of bacteria most commonly transmitted by eating undercooked poultry.

Most of the 30 people infected with an antibiotic-resistant strain of the disease report recent contact with puppies.

Most of the sickened people who played with puppies did so at a Petland store.

Experts say even a healthy-looking dog can carry and transmit the disease.

They recommend washing hands thoroughly after touching any puppy or dog.

Puppies at Petland were linked to a similar outbreak in 2017 that sickened more than 100 people in 17 states.

