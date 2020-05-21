Phoenix Park bridge salutes area graduates

Area college graduates were honored Thursday night in downtown Eau Claire.

The Phoenix Park Bridge, which crosses the Chippewa River was lit in blue and gold for recent grads of UW-Eau Claire.

170 LED lights transformed the bridge into the colorful light display.

This was the first night of this salute.

UW-Eau Claire will be behind the light show Friday night as well.

Starting on Saturday, area high schools and Chippewa Valley Technical College will dominate the color schemes.

The bridge displays run from sunset to around 11 p.m.

The lighting schedule is as follows:

May 23: All Local High School Colors

May 26: Altoona and CVTC (Red)

May 27: Regis and Fall Creek (Green)

May 28: North (Blue)

May 29: Memorial and Augusta (Purple)

May 30: All Local High School Colors

