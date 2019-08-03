Phoenix Park hosts 3rd annual Family Night

A local park hosted a family night on Saturday, which provided free activities for everyone.

Downtown Eau Claire incorporated hosted the 3rd annual Family Night at Phoenix Park.

Activities included balloon art, face painting, games, and several food trucks.

There were also several local music acts throughout the evening.

Rain early on didn’t discourage people from coming out as organizers said that turnout was higher than expected.

Organizer Dustin Olson enjoys hosting the event for the educational activities.

"We have some educational activities,” Olson said. “The library is here, the school district is here, the show at 7:15 is a science show. So there are some entertaining experiments and things like that for the kids. We really just want to offer people a free night out in downtown."

For the third year in a row, the event featured a movie on the phoenix park lawn and event goers went under the sea this year with Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

