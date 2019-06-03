Phone outage in Clark County

Clark County is currently receiving reports of landline telephone outages in the northern areas of Clark County in and around the communities along Highway 29.

This outage appears to impact Spectrum customers but it is unknown at this time if others are affected. We are also receiving information of impacts to cell phone service in the northern half of the county.

Spectrum has informed us that they are working on the issue and we do not have an estimated time for restoration of service available. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.