Photographer captures ‘pollmageddon’ over eastern NC before downpour

For allergy suffers across North Carolina, the last few weeks have been rough.

It starts with itchy eyes. Graduates to a runny nose. And finally hits a pollen-filled pinnacle with an incurable case of sneezing that lasts so long co-workers have stopped ‘blessing you.’

In most cases, you see the culprit. The pollen that’s attacking all your senses - but we bet you’ve never seen it like this.

In the hours before thunderstorms rolled across the state Monday afternoon, NC photographer Jeremy Gilchrist captured photos of what he’s calling “pollmageddon.”

In the Facebook post, Gilchrist wrote “No tricks here. Yes you are looking at a green haze made up of tree pollen from the pines of central NC! This is Durham:”

North Carolina tree pollen levels have been “very high” since last Friday - with the highest pollen count coming from Monday to Tuesday.

If you’re suffering right now, you’re most likely allergic to Pine, Oak, Mulberry, Birch or Sweet Gum trees.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.