Photographer captures rare three-antler deer on camera

By  | 
Updated: Wed 6:45 PM, Nov 13, 2019

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Deer season opens Friday in Michigan, but one Upper Peninsula man might have already shot a photo of the most rare deer we'll see.

Steve Lindberg posted this photo to his Facebook page: A buck with three antlers in the Upper Peninsula. (Source: Steve Lindberg via WLUC)

Steve Lindberg, who's also a former state representative, snapped a photo of a three-antlered deer on Sunday.

He was able to get in good position to snap the picture, since the deer was busy trying to make friends with a nearby doe.

Lindberg said he's not going to disclose the location where the photo was taken, to respect the private property owners nearby, but that wasn't the only reason he gave for protecting the location.

"At the end of the day, I'll be honest with you. I'd like to get more pictures of that deer. I'd like to see if it comes back next year, so I'm kind of rooting for it to make it through deer season," Lindberg said.

For nearly seven years, he has been sharing a photo per day on his Facebook page.

The photo of the deer has been shared more than 750 times, and has led to stories in major news outlets, including the Detroit Free Press and the Washington Post.

Copyright 2019 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at uppermichiganssource.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus