Pickleball courts grand re-opening at McDonough Park in Eau Claire

After a delay due to rainy weather on Sunday, a grand re-opening was held Wednesday for the pickleball courts at McDonough Park in Eau Claire.

The park's 12 pickleball courts received new paint jobs, thanks in part to $20,000 from the Hometown Health Grant.

The event comes a day after the Eau Claire City Council voted to apply for up to $66,000 in funding to make more changes to McDonough Park.

"This is a good example of what it means when people come together and everybody and gets things done. They say 'Many hands make a light lift,' and this would only happen because the community members stepped forward and all chipped in to give this beautiful gift back to the city," said Marilyn Skrivseth with the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club.

After the ribbon-cutting, a mixed doubles social event put on by the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club helped christen the courts.