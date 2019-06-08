Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 children

The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night.
Updated: Sat 10:49 AM, Jun 08, 2019

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.

The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township, a small farming community not far from Michigan's borders with Indiana and Ohio.

The children who were killed were 6 and 2 years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say two other children, ages 3 and 4, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and that a woman also suffered serious injuries.

Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News that the pickup truck's driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is being held in Branch County Jail. Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus