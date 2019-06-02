Pie & ice cream social raising money for local church pantry

Nothing says the start of summer like a little pie and ice cream ... And Christ Church Cathedral was serving that up Sunday, with a greater purpose in mind.

It was for their 3rd annual Pie and Ice Cream Social. More than 50 pies were offered in a wide variety of flavors – all topped off with a scoop of ice cream.

The money raised Sunday will go towards Christ Church Cathedral's non-food pantry, to purchase supplies for those who use it.

"We are very thankful because it's always for a good cause. We love doing it. It's fun," Debbie Christianson, one of the event organizers, said to WEAU 13 News on Sunday. "We want to make sure that people know why we're doing this, that it's not just to come in and have a piece of pie, that it's going towards a very good cause."

Christianson said they hoped to raise around $1,000 through Sunday's pie and ice cream social.