Pierce County Health Department to hold news conference on positive COVID-19 case

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)-- The Pierce County Health Department announced they will hold a news conference to discuss the positive COVID-19 case in Pierce County.
County health officials are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.
People who have had contact with a Coronavirus patient are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
The Pierce County Health Department and DHS say they will test people with symptoms.