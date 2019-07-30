Pig auction helps raise money for cancer patient

An Augusta teen raised money at the Eau Claire County Fair this past weekend for his classmate who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Grant Goodell has been participating in the Eau Claire County Fair for many years, and at just 18 years old, his actions spoke louder than his words this year.

"At Sunday's auction, I donated my pig and all of the proceeds to Tenley Walker because she was diagnosed with cancer 25 days before we graduated high school,” Grant said. “I wanted to help her out because in years past she's always helped me out. She is a really close friend of mine, and I wanted to return the favor."

Auctioneers and community members caught wind of grant's plans and stepped up to help out, including: Augusta Tire & Auto, Chilson Motors of Cadott, Chippewa Valley Energy, Creative Touch Floral, Glenn and Ardath Solsrud, Hickory Hills Golf Course, Michael and Rachel Goodell, and Unity Bank.

Grant sold his pig for $32 per pound, almost six times the average price, raking in over $8,000 raised for Tenley walker.

Just 3 months ago, Tenley never could have imagined the circumstances that led to this generosity.

"They told me I had a mass on the back of my brain, which I had no clue what that meant,” Tenley said. “Then I was automatically flown to Rochester. That's when they did more scans and said that I had to have surgery immediately to remove the tumor."

Tenley spoke about the emotional rollercoaster she has been through since finding out she had a brain tumor.

"I honestly don't think it has totally hit me yet,” she said. “It sucked missing the last month of school before graduation. I think all of the community support and the support from my family has made it a lot easier."

Barry Hines of Chippewa Valley Energy was one of the community members that helped organize the auction and spoke about the support that the community has offered to Tenley.

"That's what communities do, they rally behind each other,” Hines said. “We talk about the many things in the world today, and this is a very special day that happened."

Tenley has a Caring Bridge page in order to share her experience with cancer with others. To access Tenley’s Caring Bridge page click here.

To access the Go Fund Me page that is helping to raise money for Tenley’s medical expenses click here.

