Pilot spends hours in treetops after small plane crashes

Updated: Tue 10:01 PM, Sep 24, 2019

MANVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A pilot has been rescued uninjured after his plane crashed into treetops as he tried to land at a New Jersey airport.

The pilot of a small plane had to be rescued from treetops after his craft went down in New Jersey. (Source: WCBS via CNN)

Authorities say rescuers managed to free the pilot hours after Tuesday's crash. They rappelled to the man and lowered him to the ground with the help of a pruning bucket.

The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. in a remote area of Somerset County not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 172. No one on the ground was hurt.

Officials say the pilot was taken to a hospital for assessment but didn't have any serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

