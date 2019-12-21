Pine Ridge homicide suspected arrested after 4 days on run

The Rapid City Journal reports that 26-year-old Colton Bagola walked out of a house about 5:50 p.m. Friday and surrendered to police. Oglala Sioux police say Bagola was arrested on a federal warrant for the killing of Sloan Bull Bear earlier this week in Pine Ridge. Bagola had been on the run for four days. Rapid City police say Bagola surrendered shortly after talking over the phone with a special response team officer.