Pinehurst Park open for the holidays

Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire will be open for the holidays including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The snow park is opening early this year thanks to the heavy snowfall we've seen in the last few weeks.

The activities now available at the park include lighted cross country ski trails, ice rinks and a lighted snowboard terrain park.

“We don’t usually open any of our warming houses until the 26th but Pinehurst has had snow much snow and people are starting to sled so we started early,” says Chad Duerkop of Eau Claire Parks and Recreation.

The park which does not charge usage fees is also raising money to make some improvements to the winter sports available. For more information on the Pinehurst Project, click here.

