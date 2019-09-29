Pit bull dies of snake bites while protecting Florida boys

Sep 29, 2019

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida says his family’s 8-month-old pit bull Zeus died of snake bites sustained while trying to protect his sons.

Gary Richardson told WOFL-TV the boys were outside the family’s home in Sumter County, Florida, on Monday, cleaning Zeus’ water dish, when the venomous coral snake slithered toward them.

Richardson says the children didn’t see the snake, but the dog did and attacked it. The snake bit Zeus four times.

“I knew when he first came in that something was wrong, and [it] was very traumatic because I knew he was dying,” Richardson told WOFL.

The dog was rushed to a veterinarian, but he died a day after the attack.

Richardson says Zeus had been a part of the family since he was born in January.

“Pit bulls are the most loyal dog I know of, and I’ve had a lot of different animals in my life,” he said.

