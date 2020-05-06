Pizza Hut surprises nurses with free lunch

With it being nurses week, one business wanted to surprise local nurses in a big way.

Pizza Hut surprised the nurses of Marshfield Clinic with free lunch Wednesday.

The nurses are regulars and usually place large orders for lunch and this week Pizza Hut surprised them.

Registered Nurse for Marshfield Clinic Kim Wells said this was a nice way for Pizza Hut to say thank you for all the hard work they do.

"We had a physician that was going to order us some lunch and when we placed the order they told us 'no lunch is on us it's nurses week' which was really nice."

Some nurses with Marshfield Clinic also wanted to thank Pizza Hut, so they met the Pizza Hut delivery person in the parking lot to thank them for lunch.

