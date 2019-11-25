Plan your Thanksgiving meal around these recalls in your kitchen

Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving festivities or have been tasked with bringing food to the pot luck, it’s time to check your pantry and fridge.

Federal health officials are warning people to avoid some foods due to a series of issues - from E. coli to lack of inspection.

Here are the foods to keep away from your holiday table.

Romaine lettuce

U.S. health officials on Friday told people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, because of another food poisoning outbreak.

Officials urged Americans not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn't say where it was grown. They also urged supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they're sure it was grown elsewhere.

The warning applies to all types of romaine from the Salinas region, including whole heads, hearts and pre-cut salad mixes.

"We're concerned this romaine could be in other products," said Laura Gieraltowski, lead investigator of the outbreak at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials said their investigation led to farms in Salinas and that they are looking for the source of E. coli tied to the illnesses. Salinas is a major growing region for romaine from around April to this time of year, when growing shifts south to Yuma, Arizona.

Raw pork products

In Illinois, a company is recalling more than a half-million pounds of pork products because they were not inspected.

The 515,000 pounds of raw pork items were produced and distributed in Illinois, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said. They were produced between November 25, 2017 to November 9, this year.

They include pork loin, pork back ribs and pork chops. The complete list of affected items can be found here.

Cottage cheese

More than 9,000 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese have been recalled due to the possible presence of pieces of red plastic and metal in the container.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Monday, Nov. 18. The company says the cheese is being recalled because there could be pieces of red plastic and metal in the container that may have gotten in there during production. Consumption of these pieces could cause injury to teeth, the mouth, throat, stomach, or intestinal tissue.

The company discovered the issue after a customer found a piece of red plastic in their cheese. Click here for details about exactly which products are being recalled.

Soybeans

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a company based out of Lakewood, Colo., is recalling Natural Grocers brand 2-pound Organic Soybeans due to the potential presence of mold. Those who bought the soybeans are advised to not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them for a store credit or refund.

Click here for a store directory where the affected products were sold.

Cheese Nips

A recall has been issued for Cheese Nips due to the presence of yellow plastic pieces.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Wednesday, Nov. 20. Mondelez Global, LLC is recalling the 11 oz boxes of Cheese Nips due to the possible presence of small, food-grade, yellow plastic pieces that came from a dough scraper that was used in the production of some of the product. The company discovered the issue after some yellow pieces of plastic were found on the manufacturing equipment, the FDA says.

The recall is limited to these Cheese Nips. They were sold at stores nationwide.

Blackberries

An outbreak of hepatitis A in Indiana, Nebraska and Wisconsin has been potentially linked to blackberries from the Fresh Thyme chain of grocery stores, authorities say.

Federal health officials are investigating after people who fell ill reported consuming fresh blackberries from the chain based in Illinois.

