1 killed when plane crashes into townhome in Atlanta area

Police walk through an apartment complex where a plane crashed Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Wed 11:26 AM, Oct 30, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) — At least one person was killed Wednesday morning when a small plane crashed into a townhome in the Atlanta area, authorities said.

A second person who was on the plane was unaccounted for, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told The Associated Press.

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.

Bentley said the plane crashed into the crawl space of the five-unit townhome and crews were having trouble accessing the wreckage. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground, he said.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

The area was under foggy conditions Wednesday morning.

