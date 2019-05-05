Plane lands in Moscow covered in flames

Russian passenger jet makes hard landing with fire onboard. (Source: RUSSIA 24/CNN)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 1:55 PM, May 05, 2019

MOSCOW (AP) — An airplane belonging to flagship Russian carrier Aeroflot landed in Moscow covered in flames and with smoke billowing from the rear Sunday, and officials said t least one person died and at least four were injured.

Harrowing video aired by Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed passengers leaping from the front of the burning aircraft onto an inflatable slide and staggering across tarmac and grass after the emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport.

The plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk but returned when a fire broke out, Russian news agencies cited sources as saying. There reportedly were 78 people aboard.

Russia's Investigative Committee said one person was confirmed dead and four injured. The Emergencies Ministry said six people had been hospitalized.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus