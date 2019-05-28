Plane makes unscheduled landing at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

A passenger jet was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport on Tuesday.

Just before 7 p.m., Delta Airlines Flight 3587, out from Saginaw, Mich., diverted off its intended flight path, bound for Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Crews assembled at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport were put into position, and the plane – a Bombardier CRJ-200ER – was able to make an unscheduled landing.

According to an official with Eau Claire Fire Rescue, there was an indicator light there was a fire in one of the engines, but it was likely a malfunction in the system as there was no fire.

Officials say there were no passengers on the plane - only the crew - and EMS was not required.

The aviation website flightradar24.com shows the specific plane has been in service since July, 2003, and has been operating with its current outfit - ExpressJet Airlines – since the start of 2012.