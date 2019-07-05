Plane makes emergency landing in Boston after fire on board

A flight from New York City to London was diverted to Boston on Thursday due to a small fire. (Source: Cory Tanner/CNN)
Updated: Fri 2:39 AM, Jul 05, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — A fire aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight headed to London forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Boston Thursday night.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release that the crew extinguished the fire, which a preliminary investigation says probably started with a phone charger that ignited in a passenger seat.

All 217 passengers on Flight 138 from New York as well as the crew were safely evacuated after landing. One passenger refused treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

A Virgin Atlantic statement says the flight was bound for London's Heathrow Airport.

It was the second unusual landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday. Earlier, an American Airlines jetliner from Chicago declared an emergency when a cockpit light indicated an unspecified potential mechanical problem as it approached the city, but the plane landed without incident.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus