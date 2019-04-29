Planet Fitness to allow teens to work out for free this summer in Eau Claire

Planet Fitness will be letting teenagers workout for free this summer.

The national gym chain says from May 15 through September 1 teens age 15-18 can work out at several locations, including Eau Claire, for free. Free fitness classes specifically for teenagers will also be available Monday through Friday.

Planet Fitness says all teens who sign up beginning May 15 are automatically entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes. By the end of summer, 51 lucky teens across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will receive a $5,000 grand prize.

To sign up visit Planet Fitness, and teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign-up.

