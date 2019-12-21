Plans for impeachment trial get foggy before holiday break

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., readies to strike the gavel as she announces the passage of article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Updated: Sat 2:57 AM, Dec 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - Plans for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trail remain foggy as the holiday season kicks in.

Senate leaders jockeying for leverage have failed to agree on procedures for the trial, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Trump is mocking the process, tweeting: “Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her?”

Proceedings are expected to begin in January. Trump is still expected to be acquitted of both charges in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority.

