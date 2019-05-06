Plans to demolish and redevelop Clarion Hotel, Green Mill move forward

The fate of Eau Claire’s Green Mill and Clarion, the now-vacant restaurant and hotel, which dozens of UW-eau Claire students call home, is now in the hands of the Eau Claire City Council.

On Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission voted to approve plants to demolish the buildings and redevelop the space.

It’s been nearly a month since Green Mill restaurant unexpectedly closed its doors, and come the end of the school year, UW-Eau Claire's 2-year student housing agreement in the attached Clarion Hotel will come to an end, now area developers have their eyes on the space.

The proposal by Craig Road Lodging LLC's is a three phase development plan to demolish the existing buildings to build two four-story hotels, one with 90 rooms and another with 103, and a commercial building with three parking lots serving the five plus acre area.

Currently the Clarion Hotel houses UW-Eau Claire Students. Assistant Chancellor for University Relations, Mike Rindo, says now that the second Karlgaard Tower renovation is near completion, along with a brand new dorm, nearly 1,000 beds will be open for students fall 2020.

During the plan commission's discussion Monday night, the three phase plan raised question to the timeliness of construction.

"The third parcel for commercial use we have not identified a tenant for that space yet and we don't have an appetite for spec retail space without knowing the specific requirements the tenant might be looking for," says Tom Larson, with Craig Road Lodging LLC.

Construction of phase one, the first 90-room hotel and parking lot, will commence in the summer of 2019.

Developers say construction will take approximately 10 months and the hotel will be open for business in the spring of 2020.

The plans will head to city council for approval next week.