Plans underway for new Eau Claire Transit center

Eau Claire Transit riders can look forward to seeing some major improvements over the next few years.

Plans are in the works for a new transfer center to replace the temporary facility which has been there since 1985.

A $5 million federal grant will help fund the project.

The new center will include bathrooms and awnings for the buses along with designated spots to help people find their route.

Both riders and transit officials are excited to see the changes.

"When I first started working here in 1997 we already were talking about we need to replace this because this was a temporary facility to start with," said Transit Manager, Thomas Wagner.

"I think it's important that we have a new transfer center because it's kind of old and needs to be replaced and it would be nice to have functioning bathrooms,” said Chloe Larson who rides the bus to school every day.

Wagner says construction will begin next spring and will take about two years to complete.

