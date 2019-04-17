Plastic straw ban at UW-La Crosse making impact in its first year

Earth day is next Monday and at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse a new program has become what student leaders are calling a success.

"It's a foot in the door. I think that there's a lot of people who are resistant to change, especially when it does come to environmental sustainability. And so being able to have this small accomplishment will go a long way for, I think, UWL," said UW-L Student Association President Ben O'Connell.

Early this school year, the Student Association passed a resolution to ban single use plastic straws from campus, except under special circumstances.

The idea for the plastic straw ban came from when current members of the student senate were campaigning on the idea and received overwhelming student support.

"When you start as a small project of just five people saying 'hey why do we have this many straws on our campus', it doesn't seem like much," says UW-L Student Association Vice President Haley Jurecki. "But then once you start bringing it to the student body, you start bringing it to other student organizations, other partners, then all of the sudden it becomes a thing that you can't ignore anymore."

University officials say the program has only saved UW-L around $1,000, because plastic straws are not expensive.

But the university has also seen the number of plastic straws used reduced by thousands.

University Centers Director Larry Ringgenberg believes UW-L was the first UW System school to implement the ban.

"They're coming here because of the people and because of the environment and how beautiful it is in the La Crosse area. Which includes the bluffs, it includes the river, and I think that brings with it a certain amount of responsibility from our students to say 'we have this beautiful place, let's take care of it'," said Ringgenberg.

The plastic straw ban is one of several sustainability measures the university is apart of.

The Student Association is also currently looking at a resolution to collect plastic bags from around campus to be turned into benches.