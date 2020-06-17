Playgrounds open with new safety precautions

When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, parks and playgrounds were forced to close, but most local parks have now reopened within the last few weeks.

"We opened up I believe 3 weeks ago,” says Chippewa Falls Parks Director Dick Hebert.

Hebert says Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls has new safety precautions in place to protect park goers.

"The playground equipment has new signage and the message is, use at your own risk,” he says. “We also recommend people wash their hands before and after using the playground equipment. We hope that people social distance."

Hebert says there are also new cleaning practices for the playgrounds.

"One of the changes because we have opened up the playground equipment, we are sanitizing the playground equipment,” he says. “Usually in the mornings before they get used.”

And for people taking their kids to the park, they say it feels good to be back outside.

"Actually it feels fabulous to be out in the park and to be able to let them do other things besides play with me,” says Connie Smith.

"They like visiting their friends and the video chatting was just not enough for them,” says Brandi Staats. “Being able to physically see their friends and go to the parks."

"It is the most fulfilling thing to be able to get the kids out of the house and running around, and off video games and electronics,” says Ashley Kosharek.

They also say they feel comfortable with the new precautions put into place.

"Yeah, I feel comfortable,” Kosharek says. “I think that people are abiding by them the best they can.”

"I think with proper handwashing we're OK,” Smith says.

"It is more healthy for people to get out and enjoy the environment rather than being confined,” Staats says.

Hebert says the park is actually installing more playground equipment on the north and south side of the main pavilion and says that will help spread people out even more.

He also says the splash pad at the park is not open yet, but does anticipate a decision being made on whether or not it will open this summer in the near future.