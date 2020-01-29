Pole shed considered total loss after fire

Fire officials say an Elk Mound pole shed is considered to be a total loss after a fire fully engulfed the structure.

Elk Mound Fire District was called to the fire at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at 570th Avenue. Crews say they had it under control within 45 minutes and cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Les Shafer says the shed had lots of items inside, including a vehicle. There is no damage estimate yet but Shafer says “it is at least $50,000”.

The cause is still under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.

