Police: 1 person shot at Oklahoma City mall

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. (Source: Gray News)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:25 PM, Dec 19, 2019

(Gray News) - Police responded to a shooting at a mall in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Oklahoma City Police tweeted that they were “working a shooting call” at Penn Square Mall and urged people to avoid the mall.

Police soon gave an update, tweeting that they’d “located one shooting victim from the incident,” which they said “appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals.”

There is no suspect description available yet, and police are still working to clear the mall.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus