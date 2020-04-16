Police: 2 people arrested, 1 charged in Eau Claire homicide case

Eau Claire Police say there have been two arrests made after the March 20 shooting death of Edwin Garcia-Smith.

ECPD Lieutenant Benjamin Fredrick says 27-year-old Joe Moya and 27-year-old Juan Olivarez, both of Chicago have been arrested and are currently being held in Cook County, IL pending extradition to Eau Claire.

Fredrick also says 22-year-old Ian Kearns of Illinois has been charged with first degree intentional homicide- party to a crime for the shooting. There is an active warrant for his arrest.