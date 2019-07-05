Police: 3 stabbed, several trampled after Chicago fireworks

Police are investigating an incident at an annual fireworks show in Chicago. (Gray News)
Updated: Fri 12:43 AM, Jul 05, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a dozen people have been injured after Chicago police say a fight at the annual fireworks show caused panic at Navy Pier.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says three people were stabbed during the fight that followed the Fourth of July display, which draws thousands of people to the Lake Michigan shoreline each year.

Guglielmi says 16 others were taken to hospitals after being trampled during the rush of people fleeing the scene.

The spokesman adds that initial reports of a shooting were inaccurate. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus