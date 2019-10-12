Police: 4 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Brooklyn

Four people were killed and three others were hurt in a Brooklyn shooting, police say. (Source: AP)
Updated: Sat 8:31 AM, Oct 12, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club on an online map of the street.

The shooting took place in a part of Brooklyn that has struggled with gang violence. The building where the shooting happened is two blocks from a police station.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn't provide further details.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
