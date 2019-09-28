Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall

Updated: Sat 5:47 PM, Sep 28, 2019

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. (Source: Gray News)

The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. The shopping center is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles north of Baltimore.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said four people were stabbed at a liquor store and the fifth at a noodle restaurant. She didn't know if the victims were workers or customers.

Peach said the man was initially demanding money from liquor patrons and had a hunting-style knife with a roughly three-inch blade. She says the man was shot at an intersection near the mall.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus