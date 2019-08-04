Police: 9 dead in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 4:34 AM, Aug 04, 2019

DAYTON, OHIO (Gray News) - At least nine people are dead and 16 others injured in a shooting that occurred in an Ohio arts district, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Officers were in the immediate vicinity when gunfire broke out. The suspected shooter was killed by police, according to the Dayton Police Department. (Source: WKEF/WRGT/CNN)

The shooting began early Sunday around 1 a.m. ET in the Oregon District, which is part of the Dayton downtown area.

Officers were in the immediate vicinity when gunfire broke out. The suspected shooter was killed by police, according to the department.

In a press conference, Lt. Col. Matt Carper said the gunman used “a long gun with multiple rounds.”

Police are working to identify the suspect and a possible motive.

The FBI is on scene to assist in the investigation.

The Oregon District is a popular shopping district in Dayton with many stores, restaurants, bars and entertainment locales.

Dayton is in western Ohio, located approximately 55 miles northest of Cincinnati.

The shooting came less than 24 hours after 20 people were killed in a mass shooting at a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area. More than two dozen people were injured in the earlier incident.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.


 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus