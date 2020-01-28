Police: Beloit elementary student brought handgun to school

Police in the City of Beloit say an elementary school student brought a loaded handgun to school Tuesday.

A teacher at Todd Elementary School saw the gun in a backpack, confiscated the backpack and took steps to make sure other students in the classroom were safe.

Police were called to the school around 8:45 a.m. Because of the student's age, police are unable to refer charges against the student under Wisconsin law. But the student's 36-year-old stepfather was arrested for allegedly leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a child.

The age and gender of the student were not released.