Police: Boyd Park swing set hit, driver admitted to falling asleep at the wheel

Eau Claire Police Department says the swing set at Boyd Park was hit by a car and the driver later admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.

According to ECPD, on Nov. 9 at 4 a.m. officers found a vehicle sitting in the middle of Boyd Park with its headlights on. The officer’s investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling east on Grand Avenue and jumped the curb into the park. Both airbags were deployed and tracks were found walking away from the vehicle.

Bridget Coit with Eau Claire Police says around 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, a male called and admitted to being the driver of the crash. He told officers he had fallen asleep at the wheel. He also said he was the only occupant and was uninjured.

The swing set is believed to be 75% destroyed, according to law enforcement.

