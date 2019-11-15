Police: Citizens called by fake law enforcement, asking to post bond

Law enforcement is warning the public of phone calls from people claiming to be officials and asking to post bond money.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says they have received three calls in the past hour from citizens who have been contacted by a person claiming for be “Officer Malone, Badge #777”. This person is asking that citizens go to Walmart and post bond on their warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do not have an employee named Malone and would never direct anyone to a retail location to post bond on a warrant.

