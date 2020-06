Eau Claire Police say a 69-year-old man died as a result of a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The crash was between a motorcycle and another vehicle on the Highway 53 ramp and the North Crossing/Highway 312 on Sunday.

Dennis Knudtson, 69, from Eau Claire was taken to the hospital with injuries where he later died.

Public Information Officer Josh Miller says the family has been notified and there are no sign of drugs or alcohol that played into the crash.