Police: Man arrested with 36 ID cards, 53 financial cards, 65 personal checks and 10 payroll checks

Menomonie Police say 38-year-old Ronald Jenkins has been arrested and is currently being held at the Dunn County Jail after officials searched the vehicle he was driving and found multiple identification cards among other items.

Police say the vehicle Jenkins was driving was registered of Hertz with Pennsylvania plates. During a vehicle search, law enforcement found 36 different forms of ID, 53 different financial cards, 65 personal checks and 10 payroll checks with different account information on each

During the search a generator, printer, laptop, paper trimmer, blank personal and payroll checks and laminating machine were found.

Officials believe he had been traveling between Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.