Police: Man hides in Ga. Costco overnight, steals nearly $14K in jewelry

Updated: Fri 9:45 PM, Oct 18, 2019

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) – Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man they say stole nearly $14,000 in jewelry from a Costco.

A man allegedly hid in a Costco in Georgia overnight to steal nearly $14,000 in jewelry. (Source: WSB/Cox/Costco/CNN)

They say he pulled the crime off by hiding in the store overnight.

Coweta County investigators believe the suspect parked at a movie theater and walked over to the nearby Costco on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Investigators said the man walked inside the store, cased it out and left, and that surveillance video shows how that same man returned a few hours later.

Deputies said the man hid behind a large display sign inside the store for nearly five hours, then waited for the store to clear out and close.

Surveillance video shows how the man eventually came out of hiding, smashed a glass display case and grabbed more than $13,000 worth of jewelry.

Deputies believe surveillance cameras from the nearby theater captured the car the man was driving.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the suspect is urged to call deputies.

Deputies are still investigating whether there are other suspects in the case.

Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus