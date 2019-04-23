Police: Meth relapse leads to child neglect charges for Eau Claire woman

An Eau Claire woman faces four charges, including neglect and causing mental harm to a child - that's according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday against 39-year-old Jennifer Komp.

Authorities allege Komp confessed to a relapse of using meth.

They say she was using it while her three children were in the home.

The complaint states one child had grades drop from high marks to near-failing.

Komp is free on a $1500 dollar signature bond.

She's due back in court May 14.